Over 1,200 houses marked home quarantine in Erode district

So far over 4 lakh persons had undergone RT-PCR tests, says Collector

With over 1,200 active COVID-19 cases reported in the district as of Monday, a total of 49 containment zones were earmarked in which 5,616 persons in 1,234 houses are under home quarantine.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that a total of 17,163 cases were reported in the district so far of which 15,785 persons were discharged while 1,226 are active cases. Of the total active cases, 285 persons were undergoing treatment at the hospitals, while 615 are in home isolation and the rest were at the COVID-19 care centres established in colleges across the district. He said that so far 4,71,292 persons had undergone RT-PCR tests while 1,03,983 persons were vaccinated.

Mr. Kathiravan said that persons with symptoms of fever, cough and body pain should immediately visit the nearest government hospitals for consultations. Also, people should venture out of their homes only by wearing masks and also ensure personal distancing while in public places, he added.

In the Corporation limits, an average of 40 to 50 cases was reported everyday while Sekkilar Street is the only containment zone in the city. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that persons tested positive for COVID-19 were taken to the screening centre at the Corporation Marriage Hall. Based on the report, a doctors’ team decides on sending the patient to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai or the patients were asked to be in home isolation. “If home isolation is not possible, the person will be sent to the COVID-19 care centre near Thindal”, he added.

Meanwhile, an employee of the Canara Bank branch located at Veerappanchatiram testing positive, the branch and the ATM centre was closed for a day on Tuesday.