Over 1,000 ineligible PM-KISAN beneficiaries identified in Tiruppur district

The Department of Agriculture has identified around 1,040 ineligible beneficiaries in Tiruppur district under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.
Sources in Tiruppur District Administration said on Saturday that the ineligible beneficiaries consisted of those paying income tax and those who had more than one beneficiary in the family. Apart from this, around 1,500 ineligible beneficiaries from other districts who had registered in Tiruppur district have also been identified, sources said.
As of Saturday, around ₹40 lakh of the cash transferred to ineligible beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme has been recovered, and further recoveries are under way in the district. Upon recovery of the total cash from the respective bank accounts, the reconciliation process to check the total number of ineligible beneficiaries from within and outside the district will be carried out. The whole process is expected to take two more weeks, according to the sources.
An estimated ₹110 crore was fraudulently credited to the bank accounts of 5.5 lakh ineligible people in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu under the PM-Kisan scheme during the past few months, Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said, earlier this week.
