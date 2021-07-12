Over 1,000 COVID-19 positive mothers treated last year at Salem GH

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital has treated over 1,000 COVID-19 positive mothers during the last one year.

The hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology department handles over 1,000 patients a month and besides Salem, patients from Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Kalakuruchi, Namakkal visit the hospital.

Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said that from April 2020 to March this year, the department had handled an average of 1,300 out-patients a month and had successfully treated and discharged 1,338 COVID-19 positive mothers. It had also handled deliveries of 467 COVID-19 positive mothers during the same period.

S.S. Subha, Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, said that a separate team and operation theatre was set up at the hospital for treating COVID-19 positive mothers.

She added that about 110 beds were allotted for them.

Dr.Subha said that since January this year, 206 deliveries of COVID-19 positive mothers were handled by the department with maximum number of deliveries happening during the month of May.

A total of 2,816 deliveries were handled between April and June this year.

Dr.Valli said that the hospital had also started vaccinating antenatal and postnatal mothers.

The vaccination for antenatal mothers was started on July 7 and a total of 30 persons had received the vaccination. About 51 postnatal mothers have also been vaccinated.