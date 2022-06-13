Outflow from Mettur dam increased

June 13, 2022

The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river increased to 15,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs.

File photo | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The water discharged from Mettur dam increased to 15,000 cusecs on Monday, June 13, 2022. Water level in the dam stood at 113.53 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage was 83,527 mcft. The inflow was reduced to 3,672 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 4,190 cusecs. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river increased to 15,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs. The Public Works Department (PWD) officials said based on delta region demand, outflow from the dam is increased.



