Outflow from Mettur dam increased
The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river increased to 15,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs.
The water discharged from Mettur dam increased to 15,000 cusecs on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Water level in the dam stood at 113.53 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage was 83,527 mcft. The inflow was reduced to 3,672 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 4,190 cusecs.
The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river increased to 15,000 cusecs from 12,000 cusecs.
The Public Works Department (PWD) officials said based on delta region demand, outflow from the dam is increased.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.