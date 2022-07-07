Orientation held for 37 veterinary doctors in Tiruppur

An orientation programme for 37 newly recruited Assistant Veterinary Surgeons in the district was conducted here on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary for Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Tenkasi S. Jawahar, who presided over the function, highlighted the importance of Animal Husbandry Department and listed various schemes that were being carried out.

According to a release, the district had two polyclinics, seven hospitals, 102 dispensaries, and 38 sub centres dedicated to veterinary care. It also had a cattle breeding and fodder development unit for supply of artificial insemination and fodder inputs. The animal disease intelligence unit carried out surveillance activities and monitored the outbreak of diseases.

The district had administered 2,92,822 doses of Foot and Mouth Disease vaccine to all cattle and buffaloes above four months of age.