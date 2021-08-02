Organs harvested from brain-dead youth in Salem

Organs were harvested from a 24-year-old brain-dead patient at the Kauvery Hospital here recently.

According to a release, the youth was undergoing treatment for neurological problems at a private hospital here and his health condition deteriorated in spite of the treatment. His family reportedly contacted the hospital for organ donation and after necessary tests, he was declared brain-dead and shifted to Kauvery Hospital. The youth’s liver, cornea, kidneys and skin were harvested at the hospital, a release said. While one kidney and skin were donated to hospitals in Coimbatore, the remaining organs were transplanted to patients in Salem, hospital authorities said.

Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder and Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, condoled the youth’s death.