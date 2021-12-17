‘Operate train services from Mettupalayam to Tiruchendur’

BJP Mahila Morcha’s president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan urged the Ministry of Railways to operate trains from Mettupalayam to Tiruchendur following the recent announcement of the Palakkad-Tiruchendur train services.

In her letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, she wrote that there had been an “overwhelming demand for long from people of Mettupalayam and Coimbatore” for the Mettupalayam-Tiruchendur train services via Coimbatore Junction as it would be useful for those hailing from southern districts of the State, who were living in Mettupalayam and Coimbatore at present.

Noting the Southern Railway’s decision to change the fully reserved express train services between Pollachi and Tiruchendur, which was initially announced, to unreserved express train services between Palakkad and Tiruchendur, Ms. Vanathi said there had been “a strong sentiment among the voters and general public” over this decision.

Meanwhile, members of Mettupalayam Taluk General Labourers Association (affiliated to CITU), Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu along with other associations had written similar letters to Mr. Vaishnaw demanding the operation of Mettupalayam-Tiruchendur train services.