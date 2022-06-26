Open end spinning mills seek restrictions on comber noil exports

The Open End Spinning Mills’ Association (OSMA) and North India Rotor Spinning Mills Association have appealed to the Union government to permit export of comber noil, which is a byproduct of textile mills, only after meeting domestic needs.

G. Arulmozhi, president of OSMA, and Preetham Singh, president of the Rotor Spinning Mills Association, told presspersons here on Sunday that the two associations have signed an agreement to work together to highlight the issues faced by these units to the government.

The mills in the North and South make almost 35 kg of grey yarn a day and 45 kg of recycled coloured yarn a day. Apart from comber noil, which is sourced from textile mills, these spinning units use banian waste and PET waste as raw material. Products such as kitchen towels, bed sheets, women wear, etc made from this yarn are sold in the domestic and international markets.

In the recent period, price of comber noil has shot up steeply and the government should permit export of this product only after meeting the domestic needs. Further, Cotton Corporation of India should source cotton when the new cotton season begins in November and sell directly to the mills to control cotton prices. The government should also remove import duty on all machinery used at the open end spinning mills as all the machinery are imported. It should come out with separate HSN code for yarn made at these units to promote exports, they said.