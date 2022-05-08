Ooty dog show comes to an end

Different varieties of canines participating in the dog show in Udhagamandalam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The 130 th and 131 st Championship Dog Shows organised by the South of India Kennel Club (SIKC) concluded at the Government Arts College Grounds in Udhagamandalam on Sunday.

More than 600 dogs participated in the dog show this year. Secretary of the SIKC Nagina Reddy said this was a new record for the show.

She said that with restrictions on travel being lifted after the last wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, more owners had wanted to enter their dogs in the competition due to the Nilgiris’ popularity as a tourist destination and because of its ideal weather.

For the first time in more than 25 years, the agility test was also held as part of the dog show. Ms. Reddy said that two Belgian malinois, known for their athleticism and their work with police and armed forces across the world, participated in the agility test. “It was very well received and we plan to hold more such events in the coming years,” said Ms. Reddy.

Winners from Saturday’s events were brought back on Sunday to compete for the top prizes. The “Best In Show” award was won by a dachshund owned by V.K. Vigneshvaran.

A Rajapalayam, an indigenous breed, was chosen as the eighth best in show, owned by Mr. Praveen Radhakrishnan. The breed was also picked as the “Reserved Best in show bred in India” and the “Best Indian Breed.” Meanwhile, the “Reserved best Indian breed” award went to a Mudhol Hound owned by J.Jenifer.