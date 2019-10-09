Coimbatore

Online version of journal launched

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will organise workshops to improve the writing skills of agricultural scientists, S.K. Singh, Director of the Directorate of Knowledge Management in Agriculture, ICAR, said here recently.

Releasing the online version of Journal of Sugarcane Research brought out by the Sugarcane Breeding Institute-based Society for Sugarcane Research and Development, he said that there was a need to train scientists who spent most of their time writing for journals, popular magazines, and to get grants.

Since the availability of online versions of print journals, the citations of papers published in the Indian Journal of Animal Sciences and Indian Journal of Agricultural Sciences had increased significantly, he added.

According to Bakshi Ram, Director of the ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, the best research papers published in the Journal of Sugarcane Research will be honoured from 2020.

S. Vasantha, chief editor of the journal, urged scientists to come forward to peer review the research papers.

