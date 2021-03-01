One more held in carjacking case

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested a man hailing from Kerala in connection with the carjacking reported near Madukkarai on January 11, this year. The Madukkarai police said that K.H. Akbar (35) from Kaipamangalam in Thrissur district was arrested on Saturday.
He was nabbed by a special team with the help of Kerala police from a hideout near Akalad beach in Thrissur district.
According to the police, four men, including Akbar, waylaid the car travelled by K. Mohammad Musthafa (34) of Mannarkad in Palakkad district and his friend Sharjah at Marappalam, near Madukkarai, around 9 p.m. on January 11.
The four men took away the car along with the carton containing money after forcibly ousting the duo. The police found the car abandoned in Kanyakumari on January 20.
Musthafa and Sharjah told the police that he collected the carton containing cash from a person named Kumar from Oppanakara Street on the instructions of Nassar, a native of Mannarkkad in Palakkad district, and it was taken away by the four-member group along with the car.
The Madukkarai police produced Akbar before a magistrate on Sunday. He was remanded in judicial custody. The police are on the lookout for other accused in the case.
