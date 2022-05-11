One-man committee inspects works under Smart Cities Mission in Erode

P.W.C. Davidar, a retired IAS officer appointed by the State government to review the implementation of Smart Cities Mission projects, visited the Corporation on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced in March about constituting a one-member committee to check for deviation or flaws in the implementation of works under Smart Cities Mission and to submit a report within three months.

Erode Corporation has proposed to carry out works at ₹965 crore and over 40% of the projects have been completed. Accompanied by Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, engineers and other officials, Mr. Davidar inspected the micro compost center, smart class, street lights, water supply distribution system, green space development, street light pole for area based development, smart roads, development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) park with digital planetarium, bio-mining at Vendipalayam, development of Perumpallam Odai, construction of textile hub at Gani Market, construction of shopping hub near Kalaimadu Silai, underground sewerage scheme works in uncovered areas and newly added areas, modernisation of bus terminal, Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), modernisation of vegetable market on R.K.V. Road and construction of youth development centre.

The status of each work, project cost, period of completion and other details were explained by the engineers to Mr. Davidar. He said a detailed report would be submitted to the State government. He also presided over a meeting with the project officials at the civic body office later in the day.