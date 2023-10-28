One lakh fingerlings released into River Cauvery in Salem

October 28, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

To increase the production of inland fish in rivers, one lakh fingerlings were stocked in the Cauvery River in Mettur on Saturday.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the River Ranching of Fish Seeds Scheme is being implemented to improve the livelihood of inland fishermen and to improve production of native inland fish varieties. Under the scheme, Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru released one lakh fingerlings into the Cauvery river.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Nehru said that for the benefit of inland fishermen and to develop the inland fish varieties, the State government was taking various steps. Under the scheme in 2022–23, stocking of 40 lakh fingerlings in rivers was taking place at a cost of ₹1.20 crore across the State. The aim of the scheme was to protect the livelihoods of inland fishermen. In many rivers, due to various reasons, native fish varieties are disappearing. To avoid the native fish varieties disappearing completely and to protect them, this scheme was being implemented. In Salem District, native varieties such as Katla, Rogu, and Mirgal would be released. This scheme was implemented on important rivers such as the Cauvery, Thenpennai, Kollidam, Bhavani, Tamirabharani, Vaigai, Vennaru, Vettaru, Koraiyaru, and Amaravathi. For Salem district, three lakh fingerlings are targeted for release in Cauvery, and in the first phase, one lakh fingerlings were stocked in the river at a cost of ₹ 2.70 lakh, Mr. Nehru added.

District Collector S. Karmegam, MLAs R. Rajendran and S. Sathasivam, and senior officials took part in the event.