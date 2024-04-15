GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

One dead, eight injured in accident in Salem 

April 15, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old youth was killed and eight passengers sustained injuries after a government bus rammed a stationary truck near Vellakalpatti on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Madhan, a resident of T. Nagar in Chennai.

According to sources, the government bus from Tiruchi was heading to Bengaluru on Sunday night. While the bus reached Vellakalpatti, Madhan reportedly asked the bus driver, Karthick, to stop the bus near a highway tea shop. While the driver was answering the passenger, the bus hit a truck that was parked on the roadside.

In the accident, Madhan sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Eight passengers sustained injuries and were taken to Salem Government Hospital. The Suramangalam police registered a case and are investigating further.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.