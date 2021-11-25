On Coimbatore Day, city’s spirit of resilience hailed

As Coimbatore turned 217 years on Wednesday, its prominent citizens hailed the spirit of resilience of this city after having endured enormous difficulties during the second wave of COVID-19 in the past year and now returning to some semblance of normalcy.

“The spirit of unity across all sections of the society is what has turned it around,” asserted Vanitha Mohan, managing trustee of the NGO Siruthuli. Commending the government machinery for “working 24x7” during the second wave of the pandemic, she added that the officials “recognised the role of citizen forums” such as NGOs and trade bodies and took their inputs as well.

“The survival tendency of Coimbatoreans is high,” remarked R. Raveendran, secretary of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore. He stated that most of the industries, including MSMEs, have now bounced back after being adversely impacted during the pandemic-induced lockdown. Hailing the “entrepreneurial spirit” of the city, he asserted that the city is now on the “fastest-growing path.”

According to the book ‘Idhuvo Engal Kovai’ authored by ‘Kovai Kizhar’ C.M Ramachandran, the East India Company declared Coimbatore as the district headquarters of the erstwhile composite Coimbatore district on November 24, 1804. For nearly two decades, various NGOs in the city have been celebrating this day as ‘Coimbatore Day’. Mr. Raveendran said that no major events to mark this day was organised this year due to the recent rain and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On the way forward, Ms. Mohan suggested that the city’s infrastructure, particularly roads and air connectivity, requires a serious revamp. Echoing similar sentiments, Mr. Raveendran said that roads, along with redesigning of storm water drains, waste management and setting up of sewage treatment plants are the issues that require immediate attention from the authorities.