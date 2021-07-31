Coimbatore

Oil slick removed from road at Collectorate Junction in Erode

Fire service personnel spraying water and removing oil slick on Perundurai Road in Erode on Friday.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel, on Friday, sprayed water on the arterial road at the Erode Collectorate junction to remove oil slick. Oil spillage from a lorry on Thursday resulted in the road turning slippery and six motorcyclists fell on the road. However, none suffered injuries.

Following this, the police closed the portion of the road and spread sand on the surface. However, many motorists complained that the road continued to be slippery. On Friday, fire-fighters sprayed water on the road and removed the oil slick.


