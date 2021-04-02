Officials raid house whereDMK candidate stayed

Following complaints that cash meant for distribution to voters were kept at a house at Chinnamapuram in Modakkurichi Assembly constituency where DMK candidate Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan was staying and campaigning, election officials raided the house in the late hours of Wednesday.

Flying squad officials entered the house at 11.45 p.m. and searched for cash and other gift items. The raid continued till 2.30 a.m. on Thursday.

However, no cash or gift items were found in the house. Tension prevailed at the village as cadres of DMK and its alliance partners gathered near the house and blamed the BJP for the raid. C. Saraswathi of BJP is contesting against Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan in the constituency.