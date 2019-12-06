Officials inspect wall in Tiruppur, deny discrimination

Following complaints that a wall was erected to prevent access to people belonging to the Adi Dravida community in Thekkalur village panchayat in Avinashi taluk of Tiruppur district, officials from the District Administration including the Tahsildar inspected the location on Thursday.

A. Karthikeyan, a resident of Alampalayam, Thekkalur and a member of an outfit named Makkal Athigaram Amaippu, said on Friday that he sent the petition through WhatsApp to District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Tuesday through the grievance redressal mobile number. “The wall was constructed seven years ago,” he said, claiming that the wall was about 15 feet in height and was built by a caste Hindu. “We will submit a petition to the Collector in person on Monday,” he said.

However, Avinashi Tahsildar G. Santhi denied that the wall was built to discriminate against members of any community. “The landowner built it in his own land and an Adi Dravidar Colony was on its other side,” she said. She, along with a Revenue Inspector and Thekkalur Village Administrative Officer, inspected the site on Thursday.

The 11-foot wall was constructed using cut stones for a height of five feet and its height was increased using hollow block stones for the next six feet. “We are yet to submit a detailed report to the Collector regarding this issue,” Ms. Santhi said.