Coimbatore

Office- bearers elected of TN Electricity Consumers’ Association

Office bearers elected of TN Electricity Consumers Association

N. Pradeep, Managing Director of Veni Lakshmi Mills has been elected president of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association for 2022-23 at its annual meeting. R. Saravanan, Managing Director of Sandfit Foundries, and K. Premanathan, Managing Director of Anand Engineering Products, are the vice presidents.

Arun Arunachalam, Managing Director of Aruna Alloys, is the Secretary, and L. Santhosh, Managing Partner of Santhosh Spinning Mills, is the Treasurer.

Musicial tribute to S.P. Balasubrahmaniyam

Siruthuli organised a musical tribute Anjali Anjali…. Isaiyanjali” here on Sunday on the second death anniversary of Padma Vibhushan S.P. Balasubrahmaniyam.

The event was held at SPB Vanam, the place dedicated to the singer in Pachapalayam where 74 saplings of 14 varieties of trees, were planted. The wood of some of these tree varieties are used to make musical instruments.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2022 5:25:14 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/office-bearers-elected-of-tn-electricity-consumers-association/article65934862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY