Odisha govt. trains workers for industries in other States

Industries looking for skilled labour from other States can look at Odisha as the State has more than 125 training centres, training workers in more than 50 trades. Most of the workers are now employed at garment units. “We want to look at other sectors,” said Badal Kumar Mohanty, Joint Chief Executive Officer of the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society.

The Society conducted a conclave here on Tuesday jointly with the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore.

Mr. Mohanty told The Hindu that the training centres offer three to one year training programmes and 70 % of the workers get placement. There are tie-ups with more than 200 employers and several industrial associations. Some of the large industries have set up training facilities and train the workers and others recruit the trained workers.

“We want to ensure the workers get good jobs. So we scrutinise the employers for tie-ups," he said.

The officials visit the villages, hold household surveys, identify the needs of the families and explain to them about opportunities in different States. The workers are trained based on the options available. While a large number of workers are placed at garment factories, there are emerging sectors such as electrical and electronics, garment designing and engineering.

In the engineering sector, there is a need to meet the industry expectations. Hence, industries can explain the technology updates and their requirements, Mr. Mohanty added. “The aim is to train more than 50,000 workers a year,” he said. The cost of the training is borne by the Central and State governments.

Mr. Mohanty will visit some of the factories in the region on Wednesday.

According to V. Lakshminarayanasamy, president of the Chamber, the industries in Coimbatore need workers for CNC operation, winding and sheet metal press work. Odisha has trained workers for these jobs. The industries can approach the Society to recruit skilled workers.