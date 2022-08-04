NTC workers likely to get salary arrears

Permanent workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills are likely to get the arrears of pending wages and other benefits.

A delegation of trade union leaders under the banner of ‘Save NTC’ met senior officials in the Ministry of Textiles and NTC in New Delhi recently.

T.S. Rajamani of HMS, who was part of the delegation, said about 13,000 permanent workers employed at the 23 NTC mills in the country, including seven in Tamil Nadu, are getting just 50 % salary for the last 27 months, since the first wave of the pandemic. The mills are not operated since then.

The provident fund and pension calculation for these workers is affected because they are getting reduced wages for almost 27 months. Further, those who retired are unable to get full gratuity and other retirement benefits.

The Textile Ministry had earlier indicated that 11 NTC mills that were modernised will be re-opened. But, these mills also remain shut. The union leaders sought re-opening of these 11 mills.

“The Secretary assured us to give a definite response on reopening of the mills in a couple of months,” Mr. Rajamani said.

Regarding Provident Fund and pension benefits, he said the officials had said that the entire salary arrears of the workers will be settled. When the salary arrears are paid, the full amount of other benefits will also be paid to the workers. The workers are yet to get the bonus and annual leave amount for the last two years. The officials have said that the entire pending amount will be paid and the provident fund and pension benefits of the workers will not be affected, he added.