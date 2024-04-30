GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NSS students from government, aided schools in Coimbatore district to get their certificates soon

April 30, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Government school students in Coimbatore engaging in community service through the National Service Scheme.

Government school students in Coimbatore engaging in community service through the National Service Scheme. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The School Education Department in Coimbatore district has said that it will issue the annual certificates to students enrolled in the National Service Scheme (NSS) and have completed their Plus Two board exams by May 6, guaranteeing two extra marks when applying to government colleges or appearing for NDA or CRPF recruitment exams.

This benefit applies to around 890 NSS students from government and government-aided schools in the district.

According to a senior official in the department, the certificates are usually issued by April 25. However, there has been a delay this year owing to discrepancies in collating data on NSS students in all schools.

The certificates are crucial as they provide an advantage in college admissions, especially in government colleges. “Provisional certificates are accepted by colleges during the application process, but only if NSS certificates are issued will the provisional marksheets reflect the grade,” said M. Mohammad Kaja, a government school teacher and member of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisation (Jacto-Geo).

While most districts have issued these certificates well in advance, Coimbatore district has fallen behind. However, officials have said that the delay will be rectified soon. If the certificates are issued before provisional marksheets, the two extra marks will be added to the exam grades. If there is a delay, the marks will be added later in the final marksheet.

Students in Plus One and Plus Two are eligible to participate in the NSS though enrolment is not mandatory. However, schools have the discretion to make NSS participation compulsory for their students.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / school / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.