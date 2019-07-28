Now, tribals get work under MGNREGS for first time

For the first time, people in Vilankombai tribal settlement in Gobichettipalayam Taluk were allotted works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), as they begin works to conserve rainwater by creating blocks using boulders.

The hamlet with 52 families is located inside dense forest near the Gunderipallam Reservoir and has no road connectivity. People are engaged in agriculture in their small holdings cultivating ragi, corn, beans and horse gram and also collect forest produce. In the absence of school in their hamlet, most of the children take up cattle rearing and also go for work. They were demanding school, road facility and job opportunities so that their standard of living can improve.

Since water from hills in the area could be conserved at the hamlet, the District Rural Development Agency has approved carrying out the work. Over 100 people in the hamlet were taking part in the work in creating blocks to conserve the water. They said that conserving the water would help them during summer season and wanted more works to be carried for the development of their hamlet. People said that regular earning would help them to improve their living conditions and also educate their children.

Since the hamlet is located amidst forest area, wild animals entering their farm lands are common.