Noon meal staff stage protest

Demanding filling of vacancies and pension for retired workers, nearly 350 noon meal staff staged a protest in front of the District Collectorate in Coimbatore and Tiruppur on Tuesday.

The State-wide protest was organised by Tamil Nadu Nutritious Noon Meal Employees Association (TNNMEA).

In Coimbatore, 167 TNNMEA members were removed for staging a demonstration in front of the Collectorate without obtaining prior permission, the police said.

The protesters were kept in a private hall in Sivananda Colony.

In Tiruppur, 180 TNNMEA members were removed for staging the protest in front of the Collectorate and kept in a marriage hall in Thennampalayam, the police said.

Demands

The demands of the staff include provision of ₹ 5 lakh gratuity and ₹ 9,000 pension for retired noon meal staff, filling the vacancies at noon meal centres, provision of food subsidy proportionate to inflation rate and that State government must provide LPG cylinders to the noon meal centres, according to a TNNMEA pamphlet.