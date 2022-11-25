  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noon meal staff stage demonstration in Krishnagiri

November 25, 2022 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meals Employees’ Association staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meals Employees’ Association staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees’ Association staged a protest here on Friday to draw the attention of the Chief Minister towards a series of demands. The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme implemented on a pilot basis in all government elementary schools in select blocks of the districts is currently being organised through women’s Self Help Groups.  The protesters wanted it implemented through nutritious meal workers. The protesters also demanded filling up of vacancies in noon-meal centres, promotions to noon-meal organisers, increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years, and transfers on demand. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.