Noon meal staff stage demonstration in Krishnagiri

November 25, 2022 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees’ Association staged a protest here on Friday to draw the attention of the Chief Minister towards a series of demands. The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme implemented on a pilot basis in all government elementary schools in select blocks of the districts is currently being organised through women’s Self Help Groups. The protesters wanted it implemented through nutritious meal workers. The protesters also demanded filling up of vacancies in noon-meal centres, promotions to noon-meal organisers, increasing the retirement age from 60 to 62 years, and transfers on demand.