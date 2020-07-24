No supply of essential goods in containment zone, allege residents

The residents of S.V. Colony, which was declared as COVID-19 containment zone by the Tiruppur Corporation, on Friday demanded that they be allowed outside to purchase groceries, medicines and other essential goods.
Speaking to mediapersons, the residents alleged that they did not receive any help from the Corporation as well as the District Administration in the last 10 days and they had run out of groceries.
When contacted, City Health Officer N. Boopathy claimed that the residents were primarily demanding that the containment restrictions should be lifted.
“They have completed eight days [in containment] and there are six more days left, before which we cannot lift the restrictions,” he noted.
Corporation officials supplied vegetables to the residents on Friday, Dr. Boopathy said. In coordination with Tiruppur North MLA K.N. Vijeyakumar, Tiruppur Corporation will supply free rice to all households within the containment zone on Saturday.
A total of 21 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in S.V. Colony, which is the highest number of cases among any containment zones in Tiruppur Corporation limits. A 71-year-old man, who is said to have spread the virus among other residents, died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Coimbatore. Nearly 2,700 residents were screened and swab samples of 94 persons were lifted as part of the contact tracing process, Dr. Boopathy said.
