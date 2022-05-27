Coimbatore

No new COVID-19 case in districts

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem and Namakkal on Friday. As per bulletin, there are seven active cases in Salem.

No case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2022 9:13:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/no-new-covid-19-case-in-districts/article65467663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY