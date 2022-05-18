Coimbatore

No new case of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

E Coimbatore district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that four persons recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 15 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.4 % on Tuesday when three new cases were reported.

Tiruppur district did not report new cases and there were no active cases. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2022 8:37:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/no-new-case-of-covid-19-in-coimbatore-district/article65426945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY