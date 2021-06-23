Due to maintenance work by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited at Mettur Thottilpatti area where the Corporation’s Dedicated Water Supply Scheme is being implemented, drinking water will not be supplied in the corporation limits on June 24 (Thursday), a release said.
No drinking water supply in Salem today
SALEM,
June 23, 2021 22:49 IST
