‘No biometric attendance in five govt. schools’

Five government high and higher secondary schools in Coimbatore have not implemented the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), according to a recent circular issued by the Directorate of School Education (DSE).

The circular, issued on July 10 by one of the Joint Directors of the DSE, listed the schools across the State which have not implemented AEBAS. Noting that the attendance through the system was being monitored by the Principal Secretary of the Department, the circular asked the Chief Educational Officers (CEO) and District Educational Officers (DEO) to initiate departmental action against those schools and offices that have not implemented AEBAS. According to the list, three out of the five schools were in Pollachi educational district and the other two in the educational districts of S.S. Kulam and Perur respectively.

R. Murugan, Coimbatore CEO, has directed the schools to implement AEBAS at the earliest, according to education sources.

The AEBAS was introduced by the Department of School Education for teaching and non-teaching staff in government high and higher secondary schools. In Tiruppur, only one government school was found to not have the AEBAS installed. According to educational sources, P. Santha, Tiruppur CEO, directed the school to implement the attendance system.