NMR train services cancelled till December 14

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam that were cancelled till further advice on October 23, will remain cancelled till December 14 due to delay in engineering works amid the rain.

In a press release on Tuesday, Salem Railway Division said that the track between Kallar and Coonoor railway stations was obstructed by fallen boulders and trees. The track was also covered by mud due to the landslides triggered by the frequent downpours in the Nilgiris. “These recurring incidents hamper the ongoing engineering works to restore the damaged railway track in Mettupalayam – Coonoor section of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway,” the release said.

Train No. 06136 Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam special train as well as Train No. 06137 Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam special train on the NMR section will remain cancelled till December 14, but NMR services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam will continue uninterrupted, according to the release.