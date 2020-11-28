Nivar weakening reason for minimal damage, not govt. steps: Kanimozhi

The State saw minimum impact of Cyclone Nivar because it weakened while crossing the coast and not because of the State government’s steps, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam women’s wing secretary and Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi said here on Saturday.
“The government has not learnt its lesson from the last cyclone, which had caused extensive damage in Chennai. Even though it had not cleaned waterways, the impact of Cyclone Nivar was minimal because it weakened while crossing the coast. And, if there were to be another cyclone, the impact will be severe,” said Ms. Kanimozhi, who arrived here on way to Salem to start a campaign tour of the Kongu belt.
The DMK had begun its campaign for the 2021 Assembly elections long ago and was effectively countering the false propaganda of the AIADMK-BJP combine on digital platforms, she said.
