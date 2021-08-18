Nilgiris district police question Kodanad case accused

The prime accused in the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case, K.V. Sayan, appeared before the Nilgiris district police on Tuesday, who quizzed him for over three hours in Udhagamandalam.

Sayan and nine others are accused of breaking into the Kodanad Estate bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2017, killing a security guard in the process. The men are alleged to have stolen valuables from the bungalow.

On Monday, the district police had served summons to Sayan to appear before them to investigate some “new information” that had come to light during the course of the trial.

On Tuesday, Sayan appeared before the police in Udhagamandalam. He was questioned by the Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, Ashish Rawat as well as Coonoor DSP, D. Suresh, and Kotagiri police inspector Velmurugan for over three hours.

Sayan refused to divulge to journalists any information about the fresh investigations taken up by the police.

Police officers also remained tight-lipped. Sources said the case was nearing completion, but the new investigations into the unearthing of recent information could delay the verdict in the case. The next hearing in the case has been posted for August 27 in the district sessions court in Udhagamandalam. As part of his conditional bail, Sayan has been asked to not leave Udhagamandalam till the completion of the trial.