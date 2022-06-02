Nilgiris Collector felicitated for successful launch of bicentenary celebrations

(Staff Reporter)

UDHAGAMANDALAM Representatives of various public and social organisations of the Nilgiris felicitated District Collector S.P. Amrith and officials from the district administration for the successful launch of the Ooty Bicentenary celebrations.

In a press release, the Nilgiri Documentation Center’s (NDC) honorary director Venugopal Dharmalingan said that “they appreciated the district administration’s good work despite the many challenges like the huge turnout of tourists after the pandemic, several VIP visits and unseasonal rains.”

“In spite of the huge spike in tourist traffic the whole month was incident free and the various activities were carried out smoothly. Speakers suggested that the administration could make use of the resources of the social organisations to improve the quality of governance,” he added.

Mr. Amrith while thanking the public for their appreciation said that the State government was happy with the conduct of the bicentenary inauguration and the summer festival, the press release added.