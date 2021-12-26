NIB-CID books owners of three pharmacies in Tiruppur

Sleuths of the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID) on Sunday registered cases against the owners of three pharmacies in Tiruppur on charges of selling drugs without valid prescriptions.

Sources said the NIB-CID received a tip-off, following which they alerted the Drugs Control Department. Officials from the NIB-CID and Drugs Control Department conducted a joint search at the three pharmacies – one on Dharapuram Road and two in Boyampalayam.

The officials seized the purchase vouchers from the three pharmacies and booked the three owners under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Further action would be initiated after due investigation, the NIB-CID sources said.