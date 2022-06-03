NIA team visits Coimbatore for more details on UAPA case

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Chennai, on Friday visited the Selvapuram police station in Coimbatore to check details of a case registered by the police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) earlier this year.

The case relates to the alleged plot by a six-member group to murder a man who opposed religious conversion of his son who married a Muslim woman last year.

Police sources said that the NIA team visited the City Police Commissioner’s office and Selvapuram police station. The team went through the case diary and statements of the accused who were arrested by the police for allegedly plotting to murder Kumaresan, a resident of Selvapuram.

According to the police, Kumaresan’s son married a Muslim girl hailing from Tiruvarur in September 2021 according to Hindu customs. The girl’s mother Noor Nisha, 46, an office-bearer of a Muslim outfit in Tiruvarur, allegedly tried to get her son-in-law converted to Islam which Mr. Kumaresan opposed.

Nisha reportedly approached H. Fakruddin, 54, president of the Indian Muslim Development Association (IMDA) from Kodungaiyur in Chennai, to eliminate Mr. Kumaresan. Fakruddin allegedly hired H. Imran Khan, 34; M. Saddam Hussein, 29, of Tiruchi; Muhammad Ali Jinnah, 47, of Perundurai in Erode; and T. Ramveer alias Ajai, 21, from Uttar Pradesh to execute the murder.

The police arrested the five men on March 7 and 8 and Nisha on April 12. Sections of the UAPA were invoked against them on April 18 and the police sent a report to the Home Ministry to check whether it needs to be probed by the NIA.