NGT takes suo motu cognisance of fire outbreak at Vellalore dumpyard in Coimbatore

April 29, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A fire occurred near the vermicompost centre within the Vellalore landfill premises, affecting approximately two acres of the site and igniting over 200 tonnes of legacy waste.

A fire occurred near the vermicompost centre within the Vellalore landfill premises, affecting approximately two acres of the site and igniting over 200 tonnes of legacy waste. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has initiated action in response to a fire outbreak at the Vellalore landfill in Coimbatore, by registering an Original Application (OA) suo motu. The Hindu had earlier reported on the situation arising from the fire that engulfed a significant portion of the landfill.

According to the report, the fire occurred near the vermicompost centre within the Vellalore landfill premises, affecting approximately two acres of the site and igniting over 200 tonnes of legacy waste. The severity of the situation necessitated the deployment of 15 fire tenders and over 100 firefighters and support personnel from Coimbatore, Erode, and Tiruppur districts.

Concerns have been raised regarding the mixed nature of the waste at the site, amplifying fears of harmful pollutants being released into the air and soil, thus emphasising the need for immediate intervention to mitigate environmental impact.

The NGT invoked its suo motu powers in response to the environmental compliance issues.

In response to the OA, the NGT has impleaded several stakeholders as respondents, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Commissioner of the Coimbatore Corporation and the District Collector. The respondents have been given four weeks to file their responses before the appropriate bench of the Tribunal.

Considering the regional relevance of the matter, the OA has been transferred to the Southern Zonal Bench in Chennai for further review. The original records of the OA are being directed to the Southern Zonal Bench accordingly. The case is scheduled to be heard before the Southern Zonal Bench in Chennai on May 28.

