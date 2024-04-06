GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Fire breaks out at Vellalore landfill in Coimbatore

April 06, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke billowing from the waste at the Vellalore dump yard on Saturday.

Smoke billowing from the waste at the Vellalore dump yard on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPL

A fire erupted at the open dump yard, near the vermicompst centre, located within the Vellalore landfill premises on Saturday evening, prompting response from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation and Fire and Rescue Services, as an acre of the landfill is said to have been engulfed, so far.

Sources indicate that the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., suspected to have been caused due to a significant rise in temperatures over the last couple of days.

In response, the Fire and Rescue Services dispatched five fire tenders along with 10 water tankers deployed by the CCMC at the site. Authorities have confirmed that efforts to douse the flames are currently under way, with an estimated duration of close to a day anticipated for completely dousing the fire.

Additionally, three fire tenders and three water lorries have been requested from Tiruppur district by the Corporation.

The scale of the fire is significant, with approximately 200 tonnes of legacy waste ablaze at the yard. The nature of the mixed waste involved raises concerns about the release of harmful pollutants into the air and soil.

