NGOs collect two lakh signatures for COVID-19 direct cash assistance

A campaign urging the Central government to provide direct monthly assistance of ₹ 6,000 to families affected by COVID-19 lockdown received two lakh signatures here on Friday.
Organised by three non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the campaign began on August 14 across the country.
R. Karuppasamy, Convener of Campaign Against Child Labour, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said that a survey in April revealed that 12.2 crore workers had lost their jobs and were pushed to poverty during the lockdown. The situation was leading to human trafficking, bonded labour, child labour and child marriages and hence a monthly financial assistance to those affected by the lockdown would ensure them food.
Mr. Karuppasamy said that two lakh signatures were collected from the public in the last three weeks and the signatures along with a memorandum would be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.
Vizhuthugal director M. Thangavel, Centre for Action and Rural Education co-ordinator Jaya and Project Manager of Rights Education and Development Centre Maheswaran said the response from the public was encouraging.
