NGO demands ₹10 lakh compensation for worker who lost his legs in accident at Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore

October 02, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a memorandum submitted at the District Collectorate, Vizhuthugal, a non-governmental organisation, has said that a compensation of ₹10 lakh be given to Sathya (23), a worker who lost both his legs in an accident that occured at the bio-mining plant in Vellalore last week.

Vizhuthugal, which advocates for the rights of sanitation workers, has also called for measures to be taken by authorities to ensure the safety of workers, V. Govindaraj, the NGO’s Programme Manager, said.

“I personally visited Ganga hospital to check on Sathya. He is on the road to recovery and another visit will be made by Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap soon. We are also looking into steps that can be taken to ensure the safety of workers,” said Deputy Commissioner S. Selvasurabhi.

