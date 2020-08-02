NGO alleges lack of safety on SH-37

Dalit Liberation Movement, an NGO based in Alanganallur in Madurai district, alleged lack of safety on State Highways (SH) – 37 on the stretch between Oddanchatram in Dindigul district to Avinashipalayam in Tiruppur district.
In a letter to the Divisional Engineer of Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project – II (TNRSP-II), Tiruppur district, the organisation’s district general secretary S. Karuppaiah alleged that the road was opened for the public while construction works are under way. Motorists travelling on SH-37 from nearby villages have met with accidents due to the alleged lack of safety, he claimed.
Mr. Karuppaiah alleged that no action was taken by the State Highways Department and the private construction company despite representations in the past. The private company involved in the ongoing construction works must pay adequate compensation to the victims, he said.
When contacted, Special Tahsildar (Land Acquisition) of TNRSP-II of Tiruppur district G. Boopathy said that the State Highways Department will place warning signs with speed limits on the stretch between Oddanchatram to Avinashipalayam on SH-37.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath