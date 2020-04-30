Newly-wed distribute grocery kits to poor families

A wedding ceremony was turned into an altruistic affair with a couple choosing to celebrate their union by distributing relief to poor families in a Bargur village here on Thursday.

The couple S. Rajashekhar and M. Monisha, both engineering graduates, tied the knot in a temple in Emmakalnatham village in the presence of a modest audience of some 20 members. Having scaled down the affair in the light of the lockddown, they decided to walk the extra mile to spread their happiness and put a smile on those unrelated to them on the occasion.

The newly-wed distributed 110 grocery kits to the poor families of the neighbouring villages of Nadakottai, Kollapalli and Emakkalnatham. The families hit hard by the lockdown were invited to the wedding and were given grocery kits that included rice, pulses, wheat and other essential commodities. The wedding was presided over by the local DMK MLA T. Senguttuvan.