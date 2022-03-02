Newly-elected councillors take oath in Salem and Erode

The Corporation council hall where newly-elected councillors took oath in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The newly-elected councillors in Corporation, four municipalities and 42 town panchayats took oath in the district here on Wednesday.

In Erode Corporation, Commissioner K. Sivakumar administered the oath to 60 councillors at the council hall. Due to COVID-19 norms, a giant screen telecast live the swearing-in proceedings.

Party-wise councillors, who took oath were, DMK – 44, AIADMK – six, INC – three, MDMK – one and Independents – six.

In the four municipalities of Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam, Punjai Puliyampatti and Bhavani, a total of 102 members were administered oath by the respective Commissioners. Party-wise councillors, who took oath in all the four municipalities were, DMK – 62, AIADMK – 23, INC – four, BJP and CPI – two each, Independents – seven and PMK –two. In all the town panchayats, respective Executive Officers administered the oath to 628 members comprising DMK – 411, AIADMK – 90, INC – 22, BJP – six, CPI (M) – three, CPI – two, Independents – 83, MDMK – six, PMK – four and VCK – one.

In Salem Corporation, Commissioner T. Christuraj administered the oath to all the 60 elected members, DMK- 47 , AIADMK – seven, INC – two, Independents – three and VCK – one. A total of 165 members in the municipalities and 474 members in town panchayats were also administered oaths.

The newly-elected councillors taking oath at the Corporation council hall in Salem on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

In Namakkal district, 153 members in municipalities and 294 members in town panchayats took the oath.

Indirect elections to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Corporation, chairman and vice-chairman in municipalities and town panchayats will be held on March 4 in the respective urban local bodies.