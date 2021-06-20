Coimbatore

Newborn kidnapped from GH

A newborn baby was allegedly kidnapped from the premises of Dharmapuri Government Hospital on Sunday.

According to the police, Malini from Nachanoor near Pennagaram was admitted to the Hospital for delivery on Friday and she delivered a boy on Saturday. On Sunday, when Malini went to the washroom and returned, she found her boy missing and alerted Hospital authorities and her husband Arulmani.

The couple immediately complained with the Dharmapuri town police. Superintendent of Police C. Kalaiselvan visited the hospital and conducted inquiries. The police collected CCTV footages from the Hospital premises and an unidentified woman was spotted carrying the child, police said. The police have formed three special teams to nab the accused.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2021 10:40:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/newborn-kidnapped-from-gh/article34873585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY