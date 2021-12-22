New Vice-Chancellor of Avinashilingam varsity takes charge

V. Bharathi Harishankar, former Professor of English and founding Head of the Department of Women’s Studies at University of Madras, took charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women (Deemed University) here on Wednesday.

A release said she was appointed for a period of five years till December 21, 2026 by a three-member search committee headed by Chancellor S.P. Thyagarajan.

A Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, London, Prof. Bharathi Harishankar has 118 publications including books, edited volumes, textbooks, articles and translations in national and international journals, according to a statement. Prior to this appointment, she has held several administrative positions at the University of Madras such as Dean of Student Affairs, Director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Member of the Syndicate.