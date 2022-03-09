New railway division with Coimbatore as headquarters demanded

Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has urged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to create a new railway division with Coimbatore as its headquarters under the Southern Railway.

She submitted a range of demands to Mr. Vaishnaw during a meeting on Tuesday based on several representations. The other demands included improvement of facilities at the Coimbatore North railway station to develop it as the “second junction in the city” and conducting a feasibility study to implement circular train system for Coimbatore city by creating additional railway lines.

Ms. Vanathi also sought operation of express trains from Pollachi to Tiruchendur to link southern districts as well as additional passenger trains from Coimbatore to Pollachi and Mettupalayam for the benefit of students, working professionals and traders, according to the letter.