New COVID-19 case in Salem, Namakkal
Salem and Namakkal districts reported one new COVID - 19 case each on Saturday.
As per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department, there are 11 active cases in Salem, three cases in Dharmapuri, two active cases each in Krishnagiri and Namakkal districts.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.