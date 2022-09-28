NEP must be implemented despite political hindrances, says Uttar Pradesh Governor

It is the best policy for students and nation’s future, says Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (third left) distributes certificates to a student at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The National Education Policy must be implemented despite political backlashes, said Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering during a seminar, the Governor said after 34 years a new policy was introduced, which is the best for the students and the nation’s future and that this must be enacted despite political hindrances. She told The Hindu that the NEP offered alternatives to students who excel in arts or sports more than in academics. She added that those who were opposing this must study the policy thoroughly and then post-implementation, can submit representations regarding the shortcomings.

NAAC in UP institutes

“When I took charge as Uttar Pradesh’s Governor (in 2019), there were 32 State colleges — five medical, four agri, three technical and rest general — and over 40,000 affiliated colleges,” she said. With time parameters also changed, and when institutes failed to keep up, they got B or C grades under the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“None of them had the 5-year data which is required under the seven criteria for NAAC accreditation then... a 15-point questionnaire was sent to the institutions and online conference with each university was held.” We issued them guidelines for recruitment and promotion. The rate of permanent teachers rose from 35% to roughly 80% in two years in the State, she said.

Now, three universities received NAAC accreditation and five more would have applications ready by the end of October, she added.

“Institutes must strive to attain A++ NAAC accreditation. Through this, they get identified and therefore, placements increase as more industries would step forward for recruitment or CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility),” she said.

Student reform

The Governor said that for the past two years, both government and private school students of Classes IX-XII had been engaged to profile women inmates in jails across the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. “Several children, after learning the after effects of committing crimes, said, in tears, that they would not involve themselves in any crime-related activities. Students will not understand life lessons until they see the outcome,” she said at the seminar.