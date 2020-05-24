NEET coaching classes from second week of June: Minister Sengottaiyan

Coaching classes for NEET examination will begin from second week of June, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said in Gobichettipalayam on Sunday.

The Minister told media persons that 7,300 government school students would be trained for 35 days in nine colleges and coaching would begin from second week of June.

He hoped that at least 100 students would clear NEET and get selected for medical courses. Asked whether all the Class 10 students would be declared as passed the exams, the Minister said that any decision would be taken only after paper valuation. He said that decision on reopening of schools would be taken at the appropriate time in consultation with the Chief Minister.