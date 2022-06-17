NEEDS beneficiaries in Coimbatore surpass target

The number of beneficiaries who received government subsidy under New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) in Coimbatore district last financial year was 85 as against the target of 63.

According to the General Manager of District Industries Centre, B. Karthigaivasan, the target for the district in 2021-2022 for the scheme was disbursement of subsidy of ₹ 6.36 crore to 63 beneficiaries. However, 85 people received ₹ 18.47 crore subsidy for projects that involved totally ₹ 73.88 crore.

Further, about 405 people received ₹ 37.7 crore financial support under schemes for capital subsidy, interest, power, and quality certification subsidies. Of this, 344 MSME (Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises) units received ₹ 32.30 crore capital subsidy and 46 units received ₹ 4.88 crore power subsidy.

Under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) ₹ 2.71 crore subsidy was given for 81 projects as against the target of ₹ 2.73 crore and under the Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP), ₹ 1.45 crore subsidy was disbursed to 126 people for projects worth totally ₹ 5.8 crore as against the target of ₹ 1.85 crore, he said.